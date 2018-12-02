Borrell sobre EEUU: "Lo único que hicieron fue matar a cuatro indios"

Saludos, Parece que todavía los siguen matando:http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50675.htmRather, what distinguishes the United States is the triumphal mythology attached to that violence and its political uses, even to this day. The post–9/11 external and internal U.S. war against Muslims-as-“barbarians” finds its prefiguration in the “savage wars” of the American colonies and the early U.S. state against Native Americans. And when there were, in effect, no Native Americans left to fight, the practice of “savage wars” remained. In the twentieth century, well before the War on Terror, the United States carried out large-scale warfare in the Philippines, Europe, Korea, and Vietnam; prolonged invasions and occupations in Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic; and counterinsurgencies in Colombia and Southern Africa. In all instances, the United States has perceived itself to be pitted in war against savage forces.
"News that you won't find in CNN or FOX-NEWS". El lema del sitio y el artículo son muy buenos."The United States has been at war every day since its founding". La lista de países invadidos por US solo es superada por sus motherfukers british brothers.Muchas gracias por este nuevo enlace, un sitio muy interesante que incluyo en mi lista.
(Anonimo de arriba soy) De nada, gracias a ti por tus siempre vitalizantes textos.¿Qué te parece este enlace?https://survivingcapitalism.blogspot.com/
Muy bueno, lo añado a la lista.
Tú decir que si te votanTú sacarnos de la OTANGringo ser muy absorventeHombre blanco hablar con lengua de serpiente.Entre 1 millón y 8 millones de nativos, según diversas estimaciones, habítaban en el territorio, que hoy es Estados Unidos. En 1885 unos 300.000 y en 1900 bajaban a 230.000.Solo John Wayne mató más indios, que gilipolladas suelta al año el barón Borrell.
Tú, mucho partido, pero¿es socialista, es obrero?...Habrá que cambiar esa estrofa referente al ofidio por "hombre blanco hablar con lengua de Borrell" (cuya lengua es sin duda peor que la de la serpiente) :)Salud
Roxanne Durham-Ortiz ha publicado extensamente sobre los nativos del continente.Video sobre la ""celebracion"" de accion de gracias:https://democracyandclasstruggle.blogspot.com/2018/11/thanksgiving-to-redskins-dispelling.htmlNacionalismo de hoy y genocidio del pasado:https://democracyandclasstruggle.blogspot.com/2018/11/why-america-mass-shootings-white.html
El primer enlace me indica: "Sorry, the page you were looking for in this blog does not exist.Del segundo enlace, he visto parte del primer vídeo, pero voy a ver detenidamente ambos. Muy interesantes, como todos los enlaces que nos aportas.Lástima no tener tiempo para traducirlos (subtitularlos) para que lleguen a quienes no saben inglés. En US hay comprometidos activistas, por desgracia poco conocidos.Gracias de nuevo, Anónimo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZW_idgSDz6AEse es el video del enlace que no ha funcionado.
Conocía a Abby Martin y su 'Empire Files', pero no a Roxanne. Gracias a personas como ella, la verdad termina convirtiendo una pequeña grieta en una inmensa brecha.Each November, Americans celebrate a mythical version of U.S. history. Thanksgiving Day's portrayal of the experience of Native Americans under the boot of settler-colonialism is one of the Empire's most cherished falsehoods.To hear about the true story of native peoples' plight - from genocide to reeducation - Abby Martin interviews Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, renowned indigenous scholar and activist, about her most recent book "An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States."
